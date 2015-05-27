By Michael Flaherty
BATON ROUGE, La. May 26 Policymakers must
ensure that financial industry creditors do not expect
government bailouts and must be willing to let firms fail in
order to restore market discipline, a top Federal Reserve
official said on Tuesday.
The remarks by Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond
Federal Reserve Bank, repeated much of what he has previously
said about what regulators need to do to make the financial
system safer. Lacker, a voting member this year on the Fed's
policy-setting committee, did not discuss monetary policy.
The long-term solution to ending too-big-to-fail banks is
restoring market discipline "so that financial firms and their
creditors have an incentive to avoid fragile funding
arrangements," Lacker said in remarks prepared for delivery at
the Louisiana State University Graduate School of Banking.
His remarks come amid heightened concern among Fed officials
about financial stability as the U.S. central bank prepares to
raise interest rates. But Lacker says less regulation, not more,
is needed to make the system safer.
Lacker took aim at what he said are two culprits: the Fed's
emergency lending powers and Title II of the 2010 Dodd-Frank
Wall Street Reform Act.
Lacker repeated his call to repeal the Fed's emergency
lending authority, which he and other critics - including
Republican and Democratic lawmakers - believe favors large Wall
Street institutions. Lacker also continued his assault on
Dodd-Frank's Title II, also known as the Orderly Liquidation
Authority.
Lacker believes that because Dodd-Frank allows the Federal
Insurance Deposit Corp to tap a U.S. Treasury credit line during
the liquidation of a bank, the provision serves as a government
bailout.
Under Title II, the FDIC would have access to a line of
credit from the U.S. Treasury to keep certain bank activities
afloat until they can be sold off or wound down. The industry
would repay any taxpayer dollars spent in the process
"Rather than ending 'too big to fail,'" the OLA replicates
the dynamic that created it," Lacker said.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Leslie Adler)