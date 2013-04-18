By Rick Rothacker
CHARLOTTE, NC, April 18 The Federal Reserve
should consider halting its purchases of mortgage bonds as the
U.S. housing market recovers, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey
Lacker said on Thursday.
"What's going on in the housing market ought to get us
thinking about pulling back from that and stopping MBS purchases
first and maybe selling off MBS or swapping MBS for Treasury
(bonds)," he told reporters on the sidelines of a Richmond Fed
conference.
Lacker, a policy hawk who last year voted repeatedly against
the Fed's monetary easing drive, has always expressed a distaste
for mortgage bond purchases, which he sees as inappropriate
central bank intervention into a specific market.
"I think this strength in the housing market ought to cause
us to reconsider those MBS purchases. Housing is on a quite
positive trajectory," he said.
Earlier, Lacker told CNBC television that the Fed's expanded
balance sheet, now around $3.2 trillion, raises future inflation
risks, making it more difficult for policymakers to time an
eventual exit.
Still, he remains sanguine about inflation for now.
"I have been impressed by the stability of inflation
expectations. People are pretty confident we're not going to let
it get away from 2 percent. I like that," Lacker told CNBC
television in an interview. "I think we're in a good place now,
but I think we shouldn't be complacent," he said.
Lacker said he does not believe monetary policy can do a
great deal to boost employment, which he believes is mostly due
to longer-term structural factors in the economy.