BALTIMORE May 15 An improving U.S. housing
market suggests it is time for the Federal Reserve to stop
aiming its stimulus at the real estate sector, Richmond Fed
President Jeffrey Lacker said on Wednesday.
"When you look at housing market conditions, I think you
could make the case that we should be getting out of
mortgage-backed securities," Lacker told reporters after a
speech.
Lacker, an inflation hawk who has consistently opposed
mortgage-backed securities purchases by the central bank, said
the process of getting out of the market could be initiated by
reinvesting the principal from maturing mortgage bonds into the
Treasury market.
After slashing official interest rates to effectively zero
in late 2008, at the height of a global financial crisis, the
Fed is on track to buy over $3 trillion in securities in an
effort to bolster an anemic recovery.
While he admitted that the recent growth record had been
disappointing, Lacker said a 2 percent growth rate was pretty
good considering all the challenges facing the economy.
Asked about a recent decline in inflation to around half the
Fed's 2 percent target, Lacker said the dip was likely
transitory. He said he was not worried about adverse reaction on
Wall Street from an eventual curtailing of the Fed's asset
purchases.
The Fed said earlier this month it could either boost or
reduce its current monthly pace of $85 billion in asset buys.
"I don't see any effective constraints on our ability to
reduce the pace of asset purchases without undue market
reaction," Lacker said following an economic outlook speech that
largely echoed remarks made on May 3.
U.S. economic growth continues to sputter along in fits and
starts, rebounding to a 2.5 percent annual clip in the first
quarter following a very weak end to 2012. The jobless rate has
come down from a crisis peak of 10 percent in late 2010 to its
current 7.5 percent. The Fed pledged in December to keep buying
bonds until it saw substantial improvement in the outlook for
U.S. employment.
Lacker said he was not worried about the threat of higher
inflation for now, but believes the Fed's unconventional policy
measures raise the risk of quicker price growth down the line.
"Inflation doesn't take care of itself - it requires some
attention from a central bank," he said. "The inflation outlook
looks good now, but I think there are risks to the inflation
outlook a couple of years ahead of us."
