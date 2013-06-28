By Alister Bull
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va., June 28 Financial
markets should brace for more volatility as they digest news the
Federal Reserve will scale back bond buying later this year, a
senior central banker said on Friday, but this is an
understandable adjustment and will not derail growth.
"This type of volatility is a normal part of the process of
incorporating new information into financial asset prices and
should not interfere with the moderate-growth scenario that I
have presented," said Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker.
He told a judicial conference to expect U.S. growth to
fluctuate around 2 percent for the "foreseeable future," blaming
structural impediments to a faster pace of economic activity.
Lacker, one of the central bank's most hawkish officials who
is not a voter this year, also said it had been "wise" for Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke to clarify the Fed's views on future bond
buying last week, but stressed policy would still be loose.
"Over the course of the next 12 months, the committee will
be reducing only the pace at which it is adding accommodation,"
he said, referring to the Fed's policy-setting committee. "In
other words, the Federal Reserve is not only leaving the punch
bowl in place, we're continuing to spike the punch, though at a
decreasing rate over the next year," he said.
It is a longstanding joke among central bankers to warn
their job is that of official party-pooper, who must take away
the punch bowl - a fruity drink reinforced with hard liqueur -
just as the party is getting started.
Bernanke shocked world markets last week by announcing the
Fed would begin reducing the $85 billion monthly pace of bond
purchases later this year and would end the program by mid-2014,
provided the economy grows as the central bank expects.
The Fed has held interest rates near zero since late 2008
and more than tripled the size of its balance sheet to over $3.3
trillion through an aggressive campaign of asset buying aimed at
holding down longer-term borrowing costs.
Lacker opposed the third round of this so-called
quantitative easing, or QE3, and repeated his concern it was not
aiding the economy, but could make it harder down the road for
the central bank to exit from its unprecedented actions.
Speaking at an annual conference for the U.S. Court of
Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, hosted in the heart of the
mountains of West Virginia, Lacker said investors were also now
reconsidering when the Fed will start raising interest rates.
"These reassessments appear to have warranted price changes
across an array of financial assets. As market participants gain
additional insight from the words of Federal Reserve officials
or by policy actions in coming quarters, further asset price
volatility seems likely," he cautioned.