CHARLOTTE, N.C. Nov 5 The U.S. government
shutdown and other budget battles should not derail the Federal
Reserve from beginning to pull back the pace of monetary
stimulus soon, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said.
Although Lacker said he did not want to preempt the Fed's
December 17-18 decision by making any date-specific calls, he
noted that he had opposed the latest round of bond purchases all
along.
"I wanted to taper last October," he said. "In my mind,
prospects for fiscal negotiations and the government shutdown
did not warrant foregoing tapering."
The Fed surprised financial markets by maintaining its
bond-purchase stimulus at a steady $85 billion per month in
September. It did the same in October, although that decision
was widely expected by markets given bets that a 16-day
suspension of many government activities will hurt growth in the
fourth quarter and make it harder to get a clear read of
economic trends.
Lacker said the effects of bond purchases on the real
economy were unclear, arguing the latest round of buying,
already in excess of $1 trillion, had not made a major
difference to U.S. economic growth, which continued to hover
around 2 percent.
"Our ability to provide stimulus through balance sheet
expansion is uncertain," Lacker said. "We're doing this under
the supposition that if it helps is good but not on the notion
that (the impact) on real economic activity is large."
Inflation remained "tame," Lacker said, but he expressed
concern that the central bank's $3.8 trillion balance sheet
could magnify the consequences of a policy mistake by the Fed,
such as waiting too long to raise interest rates from current
near-zero settings once growth picks up.
U.S. unemployment remains historically elevated at 7.2
percent, while other indicators of job market health have also
been slow to heal.
But despite the Fed's dual mandate of low inflation and
maximum employment, Lacker reiterated his view that the
influence of the monetary authorities on job prospects was
minimal.
"Our effects on labor market activity are modest," he said.
"Our best contribution to economic growth is to keep inflation
low and stable."