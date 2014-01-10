By Krista Hughes
RALEIGH, N.C. Jan 10 U.S. Federal Reserve
policymakers will likely discuss another $10 billion reduction
in the monthly pace of bond buying at their next meeting, said a
senior Fed official on Friday, who warned against reading too
much into a weak jobs report for December.
Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said it
would take a "couple of quarters" of bad news to change the U.S.
economy's improving trend.
The Fed last month announced it would cut its bond-buying
stimulus by $10 billion to $75 billion each month, citing
progress in the labor market, and Lacker said he expected
another such reduction would be on the table at the next meeting
on Jan. 28-29.
"I would expect a similar reduction in pace to be discussed
at the upcoming meeting," Lacker told reporters after a speech
to a business group.
The government on Friday said nonfarm payrolls grew just
74,000 in December, far less than in the prior two months, but
economists largely blamed frigid temperatures in large areas of
the country for the lackluster report.
Although he said he had not seen the details of the jobs
report, Lacker said one data point would not change
policymakers' view.
"It takes a lot more than one labor market report to be
convincing that the trend has shifted and in my experience one
employment report rarely has an effect by itself on monetary
policy," said Lacker, who has been an opponent of bond buying
from its start.
In a speech to the Greater Raleigh Chamber of Commerce, he
said a recent pick-up in U.S. economic growth was encouraging,
although he expected the pace of expansion to ease this year to
closer to 2 percent.
POTENTIAL HEADWINDS
Fiscal policy, a downshifting in household spending and a
reluctance by business to hire and invest would all dampen
growth, he said, urging lawmakers to act quickly to fix
long-term budget imbalances.
New healthcare rules also needed to be watched carefully
given the potential impact on hiring plans, especially for small
business, and general uncertainty about their implementation.
"I think the Affordable Care Act is something that we are
watching very closely because it's something that could well
have a substantial economic impact," he said.
Some policymakers have expressed concern about inflation
running persistently below the Fed's 2 percent target. On a
measure closely followed by the Fed, annual inflation is just
1.1 percent.
Lacker said he was confident inflation would move back
towards 2 percent in the next year or two but added: "This is
not a certainty, however, and I believe the FOMC will want to
watch this closely," referring to the policy-setting Federal
Open Market Committee.
The Richmond Fed president also played down a drop in
interest rate futures prices, which is having the effect of
pulling forward the market's timeline for the Fed's first rate
hike.
"My sense is that markets have a good solid appreciation of
the committee's likely reactions with regard to interest rates,"
he said, noting that forward guidance had been strengthened just
last month.
"I interpret changes in the forward curve as reflections of
changes in expectations about growth and other determinants of
short-term interest rate setting by the committee."
Lacker also said the Fed would have to think carefully about
other policy options, including changing the rate banks are paid
on excess reserves, which some policymakers have suggested
cutting.
"I think we have to sort out what are our options there and
evaluate what a good path forward could be, and I expect us to
be paying some attention to that in the months ahead," he said.