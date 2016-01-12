(Adds quotes, background)
WASHINGTON Jan 12 Federal Reserve Bank of
Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker said on Tuesday that the
economies of the United States and China are linked less than
recent volatility in U.S. equity markets seem to imply.
"I think our real economies are linked less than you would
think from the extent to which our equity markets seem to have
moved in parallel with movements in their exchange rate and
their equity markets," Lacker said following remarks to a
business group in Columbia, South Carolina.
He added that the U.S. stock market's heightened volatility
last summer following China's stock market woes and a
devaluation in the yuan "in hindsight looks like an
overreaction...the same thing is the case now."
Lacker, who is not a voter on the Fed's rate-setting
committee this year but participates in its deliberations, also
repeated his preference for four interest rate hikes this year.
The Richmond Fed president is less particular about the
timing on such increases but said that while inflation pressures
do not currently appear on the horizon, "I'd caution that that
outlook can change fairly rapidly."
Fed officials on the whole currently forecast four rate
increases this year, but have made clear this is conditioned on
incoming data and upward momentum in inflation toward the Fed's
two-percent target rate.
The Fed raised rates by a quarter point in December from
near zero, the first increase in nearly a decade.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Diane Craft)