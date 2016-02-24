WASHINGTON Feb 24 Richmond Federal Reserve
President Jeffrey Lacker said on Wednesday there is still a case
for raising interest rates further, a sign the central bank's
internal debate over rate hikes remains a live one.
Lacker said estimates of the economy's so-called natural
real rate of interest, the rate when economists think there will
be normal economic growth rates and stable inflation, is at or
just above zero.
"This perspective would bolster the case for raising the
federal funds rate target," Lacker, who is not a voting member
on the Fed's rate-setting committee this year but participates
in its discussions, said in prepared remarks for a university
gathering in Baltimore.
Lacker's speech followed comments by Kansas City Fed
President Esther George on Tuesday that the Fed should consider
raising rates at its March 15-16 meeting.
George and Lacker are among the Fed policymakers who most
urge an active fight against future high inflation, or "hawks"
in central banking parlance.
In his speech, Lacker argued against the view that inflation
is expected to fall well short of the Fed's 2 percent target in
coming years.
Many economists and investors think low inflation
expectations and heightened financial market volatility will
lead the Fed to leave interest rates unchanged in March and
possibly for the rest of this year, despite the signal
policymakers gave in December that they could hike four times in
2016.
But Lacker said that economic analysis suggests inflation
could average 1.9 percent in the period between 5 years and 10
years from the present.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)