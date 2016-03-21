PARIS, March 21 U.S. inflation will likely
accelerate in coming years and move toward the Federal Reserve's
2 percent target, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on
Monday.
Inflation has been unusually sluggish since the 2007-2009
recession.
The Fed has kept interest rates low in part to foster faster
price gains and said last week it was likely to raise interest
rates more slowly than policymakers had expected in December.
The U.S. central bank noted in its Wednesday policy
statement that financial market-based measures of expected
inflation were low.
"Although recent declines in inflation compensation do give
me some pause, I think the evidence indicates that inflation
expectations ... remain well-anchored," Lacker said at an
international central banking conference in Paris. He cited
studies that suggest public expectations of inflation guide
actual price changes.
Lacker, known as a hard-liner on the Fed's duty to keep
inflation from running much above 2 percent, said U.S. inflation
was bound to increase significantly after the price of oil
bottoms out. He said inflation outside food and energy would
move back toward 2 percent once the U.S. dollar stops
appreciating.
Lacker is not a voting member on the Fed's rate-setting
committee this year but participates in its discussions.
