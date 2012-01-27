By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa

WASHINGTON Jan 27 Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker said on Friday he voted against the central bank's decision this week to keep rates near zero until at least late 2014 because he believes rates will need to rise before then.

"I expect that as economic expansion continues, even if only at a moderate pace, the federal funds rate will need to rise in order to prevent the emergence of inflationary pressures. This increase in interest rates is likely to be necessary before late 2014," Lacker said in a statement made available on his website.

Lacker has previously voiced skepticism about the central bank's unconventional policy measures in response to the financial crisis, including the last round of bond buys.

Late last year, Lacker also voted against a decision to offer cheaper dollar funding for banks through foreign exchange swaps with the European Central Bank, saying the move was inappropriate since it amounted to a fiscal policy decision.

On Wednesday, the Fed surprised financial markets by saying it expected to leave U.S. benchmark borrowing costs at effectively zero until at least late 2014, considerably later that some investors had expected.

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke also signaled that policymakers are considering another round of bond purchases aimed at keeping long-term rates low.

Lacker has suggested he would oppose such a move, saying additional monetary easing now would create additional inflation without doing much to boost economic growth.

In response to the deepest recession in generations, the Fed slashed borrowing costs to the bone and more than tripled its balance sheet in an effort to stimulate business investment and growth. The policy has had mixed results. Unemployment has come down but only gradually, and remained at 8.5 percent in December.