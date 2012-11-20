NEW YORK Nov 20 A top U.S. Federal Reserve
official on Tuesday challenged an idea that is gaining traction
at the U.S. central bank, arguing that adopting so-called
thresholds to guide policy would be a risky move that fails to
take into account broader economic conditions.
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker used a speech in part
to pour cold water on an idea publicly endorsed by a few Fed
policymakers, including influential Vice Chair Janet Yellen:
setting specific rates for unemployment and inflation as markers
for when the Fed would consider lifting interest rates.
"Crisp numerical thresholds may work well in the classroom
models used to illustrate policy principles, but one or two
economic statistics do not always capture the rich array of
policy-relevant information about the state of the economy,"
Lacker said at a meeting of the Shadow Open Market Committee, a
private organization that analyzes monetary policy.
Lacker, an inflation hawk who has dissented at every Fed
policy-setting meeting this year, said "one or two" thresholds
do not always capture the "rich array" of economic information
the Fed need to consider in setting monetary policy.
Adopting an inflation threshold, in particular, "essentially
requires that we lose a measure of credibility before it can be
invoked," he said.
The idea of thresholds has been increasingly debated at the
last few policy meetings of the central bank. A few Fed
policymakers have even pitched their own specific proposals,
including Chicago Fed President Charlie Evans, credited with
hatching the plan.