CHARLOTTE, N.C. Dec 9 A top Federal Reserve
official and critic of Fed stimulus said on Monday it was
unrealistic for the U.S. central bank to think it could make
frequent adjustments to the pace of its monthly asset purchases.
Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker also said
any change in the Fed's bond-buying program would lead markets
to wonder about the path for short-term interest rates.
"If we change the setting of one policy instrument like
asset purchases....it's going to be hard to convince people it
doesn't have implications for the path of short term interest
rates," Lacker told reporters. "So we need to take very good
care that we're clear and market expectations are aligned with
us on the path of short-term rates."
The Fed has said it is not likely to lift rates from near
zero until the jobless rate falls to at least 6.5 percent, and
provided inflation doesn't threaten to exceed 2.5 percent.
Markets expect the Fed to start reducing its $85 billion in
monthly bond purchases sometime between December and March.
Lacker, who has been critical of the open-ended nature of
the program, said it was unrealistic to think the Fed could have
adjusted those purchases on a month-to-month basis.