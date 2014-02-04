WINCHESTER, Va. Feb 4 A top U.S. central banker
gave a relatively downbeat prediction of U.S. economic growth on
Tuesday but nonetheless said he expects the Federal Reserve to
continue cutting its monetary stimulus at upcoming policy
meetings.
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, who is among the more
hawkish of the Fed's 17 current policymakers, cited muted
spending by consumers and businesses and modest expected labor
productivity in predicting gross domestic product growth of "a
little above" 2 percent this year.
That's on the low end of the range of predictions, of
between 2.2 percent and 3.3 percent GDP growth, made in December
by Fed policymakers.
"The pickup in growth late last year is certainly a welcome
development, and it may well be a harbinger of stronger growth
ahead," Lacker, who does not vote on monetary policy this year,
was to say at Shenandoah University.
"But experience with similar growth spurts in the recent
past suggests that it is too soon to make that call," he added.
"My suspicion is that we will see growth subside this year to
closer to 2 percent, about the rate we've seen since the Great
Recession."
In a nod to better growth and a drop in unemployment, the
central bank has trimmed its accommodative bond-buying program
by $10 billion in each of the past two months. The purchases now
stand at $65 billion per month, and economists largely expect
more such reductions.
Lacker, who has long opposed the aggressive stimulus,
repeated on Tuesday he expects further reductions at upcoming
meetings. He also predicted, as most Fed officials have, that
today's low inflation will rise to the Fed's 2-percent goal over
the next year or two.