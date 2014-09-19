BRIEF-Eaton Vance says consolidated assets under management of $380.9 bln on March 31
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said in a statement on Friday that his dissent from the Federal Reserve's so called exit strategy plan stemmed from its approach toward mortgage-backed securities.
The Fed announced on Wednesday a new set of plans related to whittling down its $4.4 trillion balance sheet and moving to a more normal monetary policy. As part of its plan, the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee said it currently does not anticipate selling agency mortgage-backed securities as part of the normalization process. Limited sales may be warranted in the future, it said.
Lacker has previously opposed the Fed's purchase of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) because he feels it singles out a certain sector and gives it an advantage. He repeated that view on Friday.
"I believe this approach unnecessarily prolongs our interference in the allocation of credit," Lacker said. "While this would favor home mortgage borrowers, it tilts the playing field against other borrowing by consumers." (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management
SAO PAULO, April 17 The Brazilian real jumped on Monday as the central bank stepped up intervention, providing additional support for the currency amid rising geopolitical frictions abroad and political concerns at home. The real firmed 1.4 percent to the strongest in nearly two weeks after the central bank sold $800 million worth of currency swaps, which function like dollar sales to investors for future delivery, to roll over contracts expiring next month. Should the ba