WASHINGTON Nov 5 Federal financial regulators must remove the implicit view from creditors that the government will step in to protect large financial institutions, and to better adapt the bankruptcy code to these firms, a top Fed official said on Wednesday.

Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker called for the repeal of the Fed's remaining emergency lending powers and further restraining the central bank's ability to lend to failing institutions. He added that the bankruptcy code, properly applied to financial institutions, would then no longer require the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's involvement in winding down big banks.

His views on Wednesday were in line with previous remarks he has delivered on the issue of banks considered too-big-to-fail.

"Once robust and credible resolution plans are in place, we would be able to responsibly wind down the FDIC's Orderly Liquidation Authority and related financing mechanisms," Lacker said in prepared remarks at a finance and economics conference here.

Lacker, who votes on the Fed's policy setting committee next year, did not comment on monetary policy on Wednesday. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)