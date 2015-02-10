RALEIGH, N.C. Feb 10 The Federal Reserve should
raise interest rates in June, a top Fed official said on
Tuesday, saying the U.S. economy is strengthening and that
inflation will move back to the central bank's target.
"At this point, I think June looks like the attractive
option" to raise interest rates, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey
Lacker told reporters here. "The data could change that, but it
would have to be surprising data for me."
Lacker, who is a voting member on the Fed's policy setting
committee this year, said that going back a year, he was
advocating for a rate rise in the first half of this year, a
stance he said that has only been affirmed by the data coming
in.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)