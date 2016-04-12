WILMINGTON, NC, April 12 Recent signs that U.S.
inflation is accelerating give the Federal Reserve a good reason
to raise interest rates, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker
said on Tuesday.
Consumer prices outside food and energy have risen more
quickly in recent months, gaining 1.7 percent in the 12 months
through February, which was already higher than the median
forecast for 2016 given by Fed policymakers last month.
This has made "a persuasive case for increasing the target
range for the federal funds rate," Lacker said in prepared
remarks before college students in North Carolina.
Policymakers at the U.S. central bank cut their forecasts in
March for how many interest rate hikes are likely to be needed
this year, but Lacker said this was unnecessary.
Lacker, who appears to be in a small minority of Fed
policymakers pressing firmly for a resumption in gradual
interest rate hikes, argued that firming labor markets and
consumer spending would continue to power economic growth and
that the tumult in global financial markets earlier in the year
did little to slow the economy.
"My sense is that the less leisurely but still gradual pace
of target rate increases that FOMC participants submitted at
year-end is still more likely to be appropriate," Lacker said.
