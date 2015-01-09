RICHMOND, Va. Jan 9 The likelihood of a sustained pickup in U.S. economic growth has increased, a top Fed official said on Friday, citing an acceleration in household spending and improved prospects for the labor market.

"Some recent developments that were largely absent during previous spurts have improved the likelihood that the recent pickup in growth will be sustained," Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker said here at a conference.

Lacker said the United States could see real growth domestic product grow by 2.5 to 3 percent in 2015.

A voting member on the Fed's policy-setting committee this year, Lacker also said there is no pre-set timetable for when the central bank will raise rates, saying only that the economic outlook can change rapidly and that the Fed will have to respond quickly if that occurs. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)