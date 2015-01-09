RICHMOND, Va. Jan 9 A top Federal Reserve
official on Friday said the drop in oil prices and a strong U.S.
dollar were not impacting his view that inflation expectations
would rise toward the central bank's 2 percent target.
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, speaking to reporters
here after appearing at a conference, said consumer views on
prices were more telling than a falling market measure of
inflation expectations known as break-evens.
"The decline in the break-evens has definitively gotten my
notice. But survey measures, when you ask people what they
expect inflation to be - these are consumers, man on the street
- those (expectations) are rock steady so far. So I don't see
the break-evens as necessarily signaling an un-anchoring of
inflation expectations," he said.
Lacker told reporters that the dollar's strength had only a
marginal impact on inflation. He surmised that oil price moves
were only transitory.
"I don't see the effects of oil price declines as materially
affecting my confidence of inflation trending back to 2
percent," he said.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Paul Simao)