BALTIMORE Jan 8 Richmond Federal Reserve President Jeffrey Lacker on Friday said persistently strong economic growth would need to be met with more aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. central bank.

Lacker, who does not have a vote on the Fed's rate-setting committee this year but will participate in its discussions, also said data released earlier in the day showed "very strong" job growth in December. (Reporting by Jason Lange in Baltimore; Editing by Chris Reese)