WASHINGTON, April 4 Richmond Federal Reserve
President Jeffrey Lacker left the U.S. central bank on Tuesday
after saying a conversation he had with a Wall Street analyst in
2012 may have disclosed confidential information about Fed
policy options.
"It was never my intention to reveal confidential
information," Lacker said in a statement describing a 2012
conversation with an analyst from Medley Global Advisors.
Lacker, who said his departure from the Fed was effective on
Tuesday, said he "may have contravened the External
Communications Policy, which prohibits providing any
profit-making person or organization with a prestige advantage
over its competitors."
(Reporting by Jason Lange and Howard Schneider; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)