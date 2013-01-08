COLUMBIA, South Carolina Jan 8 Richmond Federal Reserve Bank President Jeffrey Lacker said on Tuesday that he doesn't see a near-term quickening in U.S. inflation of "very large proportions," but that he was worried about the long-term impact of the Fed's policies.

"I see a risk of falling behind the curve not this year, but perhaps in 2014 and beyond," he told reporters after delivering a speech on the economy's prospects.