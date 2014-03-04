NEW YORK, March 4 A top Federal Reserve official said on Tuesday that while there is a potential risk to the U.S. economy from the crisis in Ukraine, it appears quite manageable so far with commodity markets stable.

"So far commodity markets seem to have absorbed the news reasonably well," Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Richmond Fed, told reporters following a speech in New York. "That's where I see the potential for risks but they seem quite manageable at this point."