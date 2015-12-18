(Adds comments on inflation outlook, balance sheet)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Dec 18 Federal Reserve
forecasts pointing to four interest rate hikes in 2016 show what
the U.S. central bank means when it says it anticipates raising
rates at a "gradual pace," Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker
said on Friday.
"That's half the rate at which we raised rates in the last
tightening cycle. So that's what 'gradual' means to me," Lacker
told reporters in Charlotte, North Carolina after participating
in a business panel discussion.
The Fed raised the range of its benchmark interest rate by a
quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday and indicated that
further hikes would be gradual. The central bank also said its
median policymaker forecast expected the equivalent of four
quarter-point hikes next year.
Lacker said he had been in favor of raising rates this past
June and was confident inflation would rise "noticeably" toward
the Fed's 2 percent medium-term target in 2016 if oil prices and
the value of the U.S. dollar stabilized.
"I hope we're not behind the curve," Lacker, who will not
have a vote in Fed policy decisions in 2016, said in reference
to the central bank's monetary policy.
In its policy statement on Wednesday the Fed said it would
probably not begin trimming its massive holdings of bonds until
rate increases were "well under way," but Lacker said on Friday
he favors reducing the balance sheet "as soon as possible."
(Reporting by Jason Lange in Charlotte, North Carolina; Editing
by Paul Simao)