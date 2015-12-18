CHARLOTTE, N.C. Dec 18 Federal Reserve
forecasts pointing to four interest rate hikes in 2016 show what
the U.S. central bank means when it says it anticipates raising
rates at a "gradual pace," Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker
said on Friday.
"That's half the rate at which we raised rates in the last
tightening cycle. So that's what 'gradual' means to me," Lacker
told reporters in Charlotte, North Carolina after appearing on a
panel.
