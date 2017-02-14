NEWARK, Del. Feb 14 The Federal Reserve should consider selling bonds when it decides to reduce its $4.5 trillion balance sheet, a hawkish Fed official said on Tuesday, adding he would like the U.S. central bank to begin the process this year.

"I'd like to see it this year," Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker, who retires from the Fed in September, said at a University of Delaware gathering of local business and finance members. "We ought to give thought to asset sales."

The Fed's stated plan is to let the bonds naturally mature or run off, when the time comes to reduce the portfolio.

