RICHMOND, Va., Sept 2 Signs of U.S. economic strength suggest the Federal Reserve's delay of further interest rate hikes is increasing the risks of it falling behind the curve on its objectives, Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Friday.

"The way the data is playing out I think the longer we wait there is a material increase in risks that we run," Lacker told reporters in Richmond, Virginia. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)