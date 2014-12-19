(Adds more comments from Lacker, background on Fed)
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Dec 19 A top Federal Reserve
official said on Friday that he supported the central bank's
addition of the word "patient" to describe its interest rate
guidance in its policy statement this week.
"I support the characterization that we can be patient,"
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker told reporters after a
Charlotte Chamber of Commerce event. "And that characterization
could change from meeting to meeting for me."
Earlier this week, the Fed's policy-setting committee said
it would take a "patient" approach in deciding when to bump
interest rates higher, altering a pledge to keep borrowing costs
near zero for a "considerable time" in a show of confidence in
the U.S. economy.
But when it comes to actually raising interest rates, Lacker
said he wants to see a "little more" data before he would
support the move.
"My belief is that the time will come next year to raise
rates," said Lacker, a voting member on the Fed's policy-setting
committee next year.
Lacker said that while inflation is below the committee's 2
percent goal, the Fed should lift rates before inflation ticks
higher, not after.
"I think it would be a mistake to put policy on hold until
they appear," Lacker said, referring to inflation pressures.
U.S. consumers are benefiting from a drop in oil prices, he
said, adding: "It's an important change. It's like a tax cut."
He pointed out, however, that the boost to consumer spending
was not likely to last as oil prices will eventually settle
down.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)