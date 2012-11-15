By Pedro Nicolaci da Costa
CHARLESTON, W.Va Nov 15 The Federal Reserve
should keep monetary policy on hold rather than loosen
conditions further given an anemic but ongoing recovery,
Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker said on Thursday.
Lacker, an inflation hawk who has dissented at every Federal
Open Market Committee Meeting this year, said central bank
policy has done all it can for the U.S. economy, adding that the
supply of bank reserves was sufficient to help the expansion
along.
"We should be standing pat now rather than easing policy
further," Lacker told the West Virginia Economic Outlook
conference. "It's not clear whether monetary policy, by itself,
can bring about any material improvement in economic growth
right now."
Lacker says he expects U.S. economic growth to grow at 2
percent or above in 2013, and picking up steam as the coming
year draws to a close. He said inflation will remain at or a
little below the Fed's 2 percent target despite a recent uptick
related to higher gasoline costs.
Key risks to the U.S. economy, including U.S. budget
uncertainty and Europe's recession, are likely to abate next
year, Lacker said.
If Congress does come to some sort of fiscal resolution
before year end, growth could hit 3 percent or more in 2013,
Lacker said. "Rapid and convincing progress toward fiscal
sustainability ... might release a rush of pent-up spending," he
said.
Conversely, the absence of a resolution to the so-called
fiscal cliff of expiring tax cuts and drastic spending
reductions could lead to a small contraction in the economy
lasting one or two quarters, Lacker cautioned.
The Fed recently launched a third round of asset purchases
or quantitative easing, saying it would purchase $40 billion in
mortgage-backed securities a month to give some extra impetus to
a fragile economic outlook.
In response to the financial crisis and recession of
2007-2009, the Fed slashed official rates to effectively zero
and bought some $2.3 trillion in assets in an effort to keep
long-term rates down and bolster growth.