(Adds quotes from question and answer sessions after speech)
By Michael Flaherty
SARASOTA, Fla., April 10 Federal Reserve
official Jeffrey Lacker on Friday repeated his call for the
central bank to consider hiking interest rates in June, and said
there was no shame in adjusting them lower again if economic
data demanded it.
"If we were to raise rates, and then subsequently reduce
them to zero, it might be unexpected, but presumably we're
setting rates where we ought to be," Richmond Fed President
Jeffrey Lacker said in a question and answer session to
reporters after a speech here. "I don't see it as problematic to
reduce rates having raised them once."
Lacker's speech was a repeat of the policy views he shared
late last month. But he offered more details
into his stance in the questions he fielded afterward, and also
addressed the minutes of the March policy-setting meeting, which
were released on Wednesday.
The minutes said that "several participants" indicated they
expected upcoming economic data would warrant an initial rate
increase in June. Participants refer to Fed board officials and
regional presidents at the table, while the central bank's
policy voters are referred to as members.
When asked on Friday how many was "several," Lacker said
there was "a pretty substantial amount" of support for June at
that point but did not give an exact number. Lacker is one of
the voting members on the policy-setting committee.
Lacker's call for a June hike comes amid a weak patch in
economic data, including a dismal March jobs report, which was
less than half February's pace and the smallest gain since
December 2013. It also comes as the soaring dollar and falling
oil prices have held back inflation measures. But Lacker cited a
plunge in the unemployment rate and strong consumer spending as
signs the Fed needed to move ahead with its plans to hike.
"I think there is good reason to believe that some of the
recent weakness in indicators as transitory," Lacker told
reporters, citing swings in the dollar and energy prices, plus
bad weather as impacting first-quarter economic data.
"I think we need to take a longer view. We need to look
through that in setting interest rate policy," Lacker said.
Lacker, who was speaking at a Global Interdependence Center
event, dismissed the notion of labor market slack and said the
cyclical effect of what drives a lower labor participation rate
is "gone now," said citing the retirement of baby boomers and
other factors.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Meredith Mazzilli)