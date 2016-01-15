WASHINGTON, Jan 15 The Federal Reserve was
worried that leaks of its confidential discussions in 2010
exposed it to charges of insider trading and raised questions
over its credibility, according to transcripts of meetings
released on Friday.
The transcripts showed that members of the Federal Open
Market Committee discussed the implications of a 2010 Reuters
story, which reported that an advisory firm headed by former Fed
Governor Larry Meyer sent a note on Aug. 19, 2010 to clients
with a breakdown of a policy-setting meeting held nine days
earlier.
The transcripts made no mention of Meyer or his firm at the
time, Macroeconomic Advisors, but did show that then Fed Chair
Ben Bernanke was concerned about the consequence of what Reuters
reported.
The client note reported by Reuters was sent by Meyers 12
days ahead of the release of the August minutes, which are made
available three weeks after each FOMC meeting. While the source
of the information was not determined, it raised questions for
the Fed over access to rate setters, according to the
transcripts of the subsequent October and November 2010 rate
meetings.
"It is obviously a serious problem and one that could even
have legal consequences," then Fed Chair Ben Bernanke told the
bank's rate setting committee in October of that year, according
to the transcripts, in which he referred to the Reuters report.
Congress is currently probing the Fed over a 2012 leak, even
though 2010 leak has been largely forgotten.
Janet Yellen, who has been questioned by legislators over a
2012 leak to Medley Advisors, said in the November 2010 rate
meeting transcript that the committee was obliged to maintain
confidentiality "period, full stop" and that "we all need to be
more careful."
Meyers was not immediately available to comment on Friday.
No one has accused Meyer of wrongdoing and his firm was not
prohibited from sharing Fed insights with hedge fund and money
manager clients. But anger on the Fed's committee was widespread
at the time. Then Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher at the
November meeting termed close relationships between Fed
officials and market participants as "akin to insider trading".
"If we can't solve this, then I think we should seriously
look at some kind of firm legal strictures that are equivalent
to the prosecution of insider trading," Fisher said in the
transcripts.
The Fed's links with Wall Street have been criticized by
legislators and in the media and an active criminal
investigation is under way over the 2012 information obtained by
Medley.
Meyer was a Fed governor from 1996 to 2002. He has departed
Macroeconomic Advisors since 2010.
