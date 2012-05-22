By Mark Felsenthal
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 22 Three U.S. senators on
Tuesday proposed legislation barring bankers from serving on the
boards of the Federal Reserve's 12 regional banks, saying the
practice poses dangerous conflicts of interest that are
highlighted by the recent trading loss of JPMorgan Chase & Co.
Jamie Dimon, the chief executive of JPMorgan, is a board
member of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, which regulates
his bank, a clear example of "the fox guarding the hen house,"
Senator Bernie Sanders, an independent, said at a news
conference.
"Allowing banking industry executives to serve on the Fed's
boards and hand-pick its members and staff is a clear conflict
of interest that must be eliminated," said Sanders, who proposed
the legislation along with Senators Barbara Boxer and Mark
Begich, both Democrats.
It is unclear whether the legislation will gain any traction
in the Senate, and aides said they were unaware of any companion
bill currently in the House of Representatives.
The measure would prevent any bankers from serving on the
boards of the regional Fed banks. Each board selects the
president for its bank.
"With the recent ... fiasco at JPMorgan, we're now again
taking another look at this whole circumstance," Boxer said at a
news conference with Sanders.
JPMorgan shocked financial markets on May 10 by disclosing
it suffered a trading loss of at least $2 billion from a failed
risk-hedging strategy. The losses dented Dimon's reputation as a
savvy banker and dealt a major blow to efforts by banks to
defang financial oversight rules put in place in the wake of the
2007-2009 financial crisis.
The reforms enacted after the financial crisis limited the
power of bankers on regional Fed boards but did not prevent
their appointment to board seats.
Fed policies specifically prevent regional Fed directors
from participating in regulatory or oversight matters. Their
role is to provide economic intelligence that is documented
eight times a year in the Fed's "Beige Book" anecdotal
description of economic conditions around the country, according
to the Fed's website.
Even so, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, himself a
former president of the New York Fed, has said changes were
needed in the way regional Federal Reserve banks' boards are set
up to avoid any hint that Wall Street might have undue
influence.
"Perception is a problem. And it's worth trying to figure
out how to fix that," Geithner said last week.
The board of each regional Fed bank is composed of nine
directors, six of whom are selected by its member banks and
three of whom are selected by the Fed's Washington-based Board
of Governors. Three directors of each of the 12 regional Fed
banks represent banks, while the remaining six must not be
employees of banks. The chair of each regional Fed bank must be
one of the directors named by the Fed's Board of Governors.
Currently, the presidents of the regional Fed banks, who
holding voting power on monetary policy decisions on a rotating
basis, are selected by the six directors who either are not bank
employees or are appointed by the Fed.