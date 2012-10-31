By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON Oct 31 The euro zone crisis reduced
the dollar lending of European banks as doubts over their
credit-worthiness made their access to dollar funding more
expensive, according to a Federal Reserve research paper
published on Wednesday.
The study, co-authored by Fed Governor Jeremy Stein and two
Harvard economists, stopped short of arguing that the European
crisis caused U.S. credit conditions to tighten and said U.S.
and other foreign banks could have filled the lending gap.
But it did examine a channel that could transmit shocks
outside the United States into the domestic economy in a way
that limited the ability of U.S. firms to borrow.
"Although dollar lending by foreign banks increases the
supply of credit to U.S. firms during normal times, it may also
prove to be a more fragile source of funding that transmits
overseas shocks to the U.S. economy," the study said.
President Barack Obama, for whom the economy is a
make-or-break issue in his bid to hold onto the White House in
the U.S. election on Tuesday, has called the European crisis one
of the most severe headwinds holding back the country's
recovery.
It has contributed to U.S. business uncertainty that is
deterring investment and hiring, despite ultra-low borrowing
costs after the Fed cut interest rates almost to zero and
launched massive bond buying programs to drive down yields.
The paper explored the consequences for dollar lending by
European banks after rating agencies highlighted the risks to
the credit quality of some of the largest European lenders posed
by the crisis, and warned that they might be downgraded.
Such institutions rely heavily on the wholesale, uninsured
credit market for dollar funding, but can raise euro funds from
their domestic retail bank networks, where deposits are insured.
As a result, dollar funding costs for these banks grew,
compared with euro funding costs, and the dollar liabilities of
euro zone banks sank by over a third between May and August
2011, to $287 billion from $453 billion.
This happened even though European banks could use their
euros to buy dollars for making loans to their own customers,
because that requires hedging in foreign exchange markets, which
also became more costly as demand for that dollar-forward trade
rose.
"Dollar lending by Eurozone banks fell relative to their
euro lending, while this was not the case for U.S. banks," the
authors said, citing data from Thomson Reuters DealScan.
"Adverse shocks to creditworthiness led them to curtail their
supply of dollar loans, relative to their supply of loans in
their domestic currency."
Although they indicated that they thought this could
potentially be the case, the authors spelled out that they had
not investigated whether the reduction in dollar lending by
European banks resulted in a tightening in overall credit for
U.S. firms, and thereby held back the economy overall.
"The ultimate cost of Eurozone bank retrenchment on dollar
borrowers is difficult to assess at this point," they said,
urging more research on the subject.