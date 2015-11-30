WASHINGTON Nov 30 The Federal Reserve Board
will consider on Monday a proposal to curb its emergency lending
powers, a change demanded by Congress after the central bank's
controversial decision to aid AIG, Citigroup and
others in 2008.
A proposed rule, to be considered by the Fed's
Washington-based board in an open meeting, would require that
any future emergency lending be only "broad-based" to address
larger financial market problems, and not tailored to specific
firms.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law instructed the Fed
to curtail emergency loans to individual banks and prohibited it
from lending to companies considered insolvent.
While some at the Fed worry the new rules will hamper the
central bank's response in future crises, some politicians have
said the proposed regulations are too imprecise, for example in
defining insolvency, to prevent the types of deals done in 2008.
As the financial crisis intensified in 2008, the Fed invoked
its little-used emergency lending power to stave off the failure
of AIG and Bear Stearns, and help other "too big to fail"
companies including Citigroup and Bank of America.
The Fed also enacted a series of more general emergency
programs, in all providing $710 billion in loans and guarantees.
Those programs were separate from the much larger Fed asset and
bond purchases known as quantitative easing.
The loans have been repaid and the guarantees ended,
ultimately earning the Fed a net profit of $30 billion,
according to a September Congressional Research Service review.
However the effort was criticized as overreach, arguably
important in limiting the crisis but also not clearly in line
with the intended use of the Fed's emergency authority. The Fed
routinely lends money to banks on a short-term basis to smooth
the operations of the financial system. That is part of why it
exists.
But since the 1930s it has had the power to lend more
broadly in a crisis.
The Fed's support of major banks and nonfinancial firms
highlighted the risks of having companies that are considered
too big to fail, and of the implicit promise that they would be
rescued. The Dodd-Frank reforms reined in those powers, and the
rules to be considered on Monday put those Dodd-Frank provisions
into effect.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)