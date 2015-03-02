(Repeats for additional subscribers)
By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON, March 2 Janet Yellen's premium on
consensus may lead to a Federal Reserve decision the chair
hasn't yet endorsed, as a near majority aligns in favor of a
possible June interest rate hike.
Seven of the Fed's current 17 members have now said they at
least want the option of a June tightening on the table, or have
pushed in general for an earlier increase amid an expectation
that wages and inflation will turn higher.
By contrast, there's a dwindling core of officials who say
publicly that the economy and labor markets in particular still
have a long way to go -- only four Fed members have in recent
weeks clearly said that rate hikes won't be appropriate until
much later in the year or even into 2016.
The five members of the Fed's Washington-based board of
governors, including Yellen, have spoken less definitively,
though governors including Jerome Powell have said they expected
strong job growth to continue. Not all of the seven who point to
June vote this year on the Fed's ten-member policy setting
committee, but all participate in policy discussions.
The Fed is likely at its March 17th and 18th policy meeting
to remove language saying the central bank will take a "patient"
approach to raising rates, taking away the final verbal
constraint to a June rate hike, current and former Fed officials
say.
"It's likely they remove 'patient' in March," said David
Stockton, a former Fed research director now at the Peterson
Institute for International Economics. "Even if Yellen might
not, left to her own devices, be ready to move on rates, there
is probably a growing sentiment that the time is getting
closer."
The use of the word "patient" signals that the Fed would
wait at least two more meetings before considering a rate hike.
There will be one more Fed meeting, in April, before June. If
the Fed later this month says it remains patient, then a June
increase is off the table, likely pushing the decision to
September when the Fed is scheduled to hold a press conference
after its meeting.
Stockton said he personally expects a September liftoff. But
he regards it as "a close call" that could shift to June if
either wages or inflation begin to firm or if the Fed feels it
needs to show markets it can tighten policy.
There is little difference between a June or September start
to a tightening cycle that is likely to evolve slowly over the
next two years, and "maybe you just get it out of the way," said
Jon Faust, a Johns Hopkins University economics professor and
former special adviser to the Fed board.
The Fed hasn't raised interest rates since 2006, and
Yellen's career-long focus on labor markets has led some
including Stockton to say she would resist an early rate
increase, risking higher inflation in favor of trying to
generate more jobs. Investors have generally expected the Fed to
be later in its first rate hike and to move more slowly than
policymakers have indicated.
Data on Fed funds futures contracts collected by CME Group's
Fedwatch have shifted between September and October over the
past week as the likely month of the Fed's initial increase.
A YEAR AT YELLEN'S FED
Yellen has been arguably laying the groundwork for
considering a rate hike through changes to the Fed's policy
statement during her first year in office.
Since she took over in February 2014, the Fed has stripped
the document of an out of date unemployment target, removed
references to a bond buying program as it wound to a close, and
ditched the commitment that there would be a "considerable time"
before a rate increase.
Still, the Fed's job is to promote job growth and control
inflation, and there is no inflation. U.S. data have slipped
further from the Fed's two percent target, and some policymakers
want more confidence inflation will rise before changing the fed
funds rate.
Small data points could make a difference: U.S. core prices
ticked up last week even as the fall in energy costs drove the
overall inflation rate lower, an outcome likely to reassure Fed
officials who consider oil's impact to be transitory.
Wal-Mart Stores Inc. and other major retailers'
decision to raise starting wages is "a good sign," and the type
of evidence she expects to accumulate as the economy improves,
Yellen told a House committee last week
Those and other positive developments have been emphasized
by the Fed officials who have honed in on June.
Historically, there is weight on their side: the current
near zero interest rate for overnight federal funds borrowing by
banks is out of line with the 5.7 percent unemployment rate,
inconsistent with many of the formulas used to help set central
bank policy, and is even below the minimal levels maintained
during recessions, said Standard & Poor's chief U.S. economist
Beth Ann Bovino.
"They want to let go of the balloon and see how markets
respond," said Bovino, who said the Fed would want to close out
years at the zero lower bound and see how a new set of tools for
controlling rates works in practice.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir, editing by David
Chance and John Pickering)