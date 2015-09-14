* Market turmoil latest of many hurdles on road to lift-off
* Markets, economists split on merits of Sept move
* Fed expected to reassure markets, hike or hold
* As threats emerged, central bank stressed gradualism
By Jonathan Spicer and Ann Saphir
NEW YORK/SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 14 The U.S. Federal
Reserve, facing this week its biggest policy decision yet under
Chair Janet Yellen, puts its credibility on the line regardless
of whether it waits or raises interest rates for the first time
in nearly a decade.
In a way it is a "damned if you do, damned if you don't"
situation for the Fed despite months of fine-tuning its message,
dissecting economic data, and carefully building a consensus
around the idea of a cautious and gradual "lift-off" from near
zero rates towards levels it considers normal.
A chorus of prominent detractors, including former U.S.
Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers, argues raising rates now
would be wrong given market turmoil caused by worries about
China's economic health and global growth, and the absence of
inflation risks at home.
Others say the central bank's credibility will suffer if it
delays the long-telegraphed move and prolongs investors'
guessing game about the timing of the lift-off.
The central bank, for its part, has left the door open to a
modest rate rise on Thursday, following a two-day meeting.
Recent comments by Fed officials suggest it will try to comfort
investors with pledges that whatever it decides it will keep
nurturing the economic recovery.
"The Fed is anxious to get started," said Scott Minerd,
chief investment officer at Guggenheim Partners, in Los Angeles.
"If it were to move I think it would go out of its way to say
... there's no rush to do anything else," he said.
"If it doesn't, it will refer to the market turmoil, and
say that ... a rate increase is inevitable."
Restoring some clarity about the Fed's intentions will not
be easy given how wide apart economists and investors are right
now.
A broad group of economists polled by Reuters last week bet
on a September move by a slim margin; economists at banks that
deal directly with the Fed, known as primary dealers, picked
December as more likely; and traders of short term interest rate
futures were giving a rate rise this week only a one-in-four
chance.
Some say the Fed itself has complicated matters by
effectively tearing up its long-scripted lift-off scenario when
financial markets wobbled.
First, William Dudley, the influential president of the New
York Fed and a permanent voter on policy, told an impromptu news
briefing on Aug. 26 that a September rate hike had become "less
compelling."
Then two days later, Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer
qualified that in a TV interview, saying market volatility could
pass and it was too early to judge its significance.
PART OF THE PROBLEM?
Markets have since calmed somewhat but remain on edge.
"I'm growing more sympathetic to those arguing that the Fed
has now become a source of market instability, and skipping
September will raise the risk of more turmoil all the way
through 2016," said Erik Nielsen, global chief economist at
UniCredit in London.
"Only in extreme circumstances should the Fed react to
markets. Anything else suggests that they have lost control."
As recently as July, Yellen, who took over the Fed's reins
in early 2014, appeared to make the case for a September move,
telling a congressional hearing that waiting longer could mean
the need to hike more rapidly later. "An advantage to beginning
a little bit earlier is that we might have a more gradual path,"
she said.
Late last month, however, St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard, an advocate of a prompt lift-off, told Reuters that
while most of his colleagues may have come around to Yellen's
view, market jitters could sway them to hold off.
Yellen, Fischer and Dudley as well as potential swing voters
- San Francisco Fed President John Williams and Dennis Lockhart
of the Atlanta Fed - are likely to hold the key to this week's
vote.
None has sent any clear signals in the past weeks, which may
not just reflect concerns about fragile markets, but also
uncertainty how the economy and global markets behave in the
post-crisis world.
The Fed, which has kept rates at rock bottom since the
depths of the recession in late 2008, first flagged its
intention to raise rates around mid-2015 as long as three years
ago. But even as the world's largest economy kept outperforming
its peers, there has often been something to give policymakers
pause.
Inflation has been undershooting the Fed's forecasts for the
past three years. Then a sharp economic slowdown in the first
quarter, mainly blamed on harsh winter weather and a rallying
dollar, muddied the outlook enough for the Fed to give up on a
June lift-off.
Throughout 2015, Yellen and others have puzzled over how an
improving labor market was failing to spur stronger wage growth.
Now, with economic growth back at a respectable 3.7 percent
clip in the second quarter and unemployment just over 5 percent,
half of the crisis-era high, falling commodity prices and an
overseas slowdown are pushing inflation further away from the
Fed's 2 percent goal.
Confronted with those uncertainties, the central bank may
give up altogether on an "early" hike, in itself a moving
target.
That is what the International Monetary Fund, the World
Bank, and Summers, who was in the running for Yellen's job, are
publicly advocating. There is just no compelling reason to risk
a messy retreat if a rate hike backfired, the argument goes.
"The debate has already been settled," says Kevin Logan,
chief U.S. economist at HSBC Securities, who expects a rate rise
in December. "It's later and slower."
