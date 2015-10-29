By Howard Schneider
WASHINGTON Oct 29 The Federal Reserve's
six-week countdown to a possible December interest rate rise
faces a broad range of risks as policymakers look to lift rates
off the floor at a time of tepid global inflation and a
potential flood of new liquidity.
Rate cuts in China and Norway, plans to expand quantitative
easing in the euro zone and Sweden, and the Bank of Japan's
ongoing fight with deflation mean the Fed will face the same set
of forces at its next meeting that have complicated decision
making for a year.
Those include dollar gaining against other major currencies,
falling import prices, and no clarity on when or if global
demand and U.S. inflation will recover in a convincing way.
(Graphic: the dollar's rise: link.reuters.com/hew85w)
For a central bank that has pledged to remain "data
dependent", the December decision may end up looking like a leap
of faith - and a divisive one given an outspoken core of
policymakers arguing the Fed should wait.
"Wages seem to be stuck at around 2 percent. You are seeing
declines in commodity prices, you are seeing declines in import
prices" said former Fed research director David Stockton, now at
the Peterson Institute for International Economics. "It is hard
to see how this is going to be an economy that could very
quickly generate unwelcome inflation pressures."
Stockton said that for the Fed policy the issue was not so
much whether continued jobs growth would eventually lead to more
inflation, but when this might happen.
"You just don't know where that point is."
Uncertainty about inflation has become the defining feature
in the Fed's debate over when to raise rates for the first time
in nearly a decade and end a six-year, crisis-era experiment
with near-zero rates.
OUT IN FRONT AND LONELY
Wednesday's statement at the end of the Fed's two-day policy
meeting offered a clear line of sight to December. The Fed
removed a key reference to global conditions that "may restrain
economic activity," and made a rare reference to a possible
decision "at its next meeting."
That prompted investors to shift their expectations of a
December rate rise to near 50 percent. If that view holds, it
will make the Fed's job easier at its Dec. 16-17 meeting by
making a rate hike less likely to upset markets.
Other factors may not be so helpful. The first estimate of
U.S. third quarter economic growth was a lackluster 1.5 percent,
and the inflation figure most watched by the Fed remained well
below target.
If job growth also ebbs in October and November as it did in
September, it will make the Fed appear uncomfortably out of
synch if it raises rates with no tangible progress on inflation
and a slow pace of job growth.
"Weak job data would be a much more compelling reason for
postponing liftoff than the weather or China," former Fed
staffer and Cornerstone Macro economist Roberto Perli wrote in
an analysis of the latest Fed statement. Perli was refering to
the U.S. economic slowdown early this year because of harsh
winter and the turbulence in global markets over the summer
caused by slackening growth and market volatility in China.
The Fed was actively discussing a rate hike by its June
meeting, and had been expected by many to move in September
until weak Chinese data raised the prospect of a global
downturn.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen will get little help from her friends
between now and December. The European Central Bank in
particular is expected to expand its asset buying program and
take other steps in December to try to shore up inflation and
growth in the euro zone.
That is likely to feed into the familiar trends of a rising
dollar, falling import prices and weak global growth outlook the
Fed has been watching for over a year now and insisting at each
unexpected turn that this too would pass.
The fact that the economic backdrop has not changed that
much yet has prompted public calls from two board members for
the Fed to hold off for now, creating a schism that could grow
deeper if the data fail to move in the right direction between
now and December.
