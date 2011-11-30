* Fed's Lacker says liquidity plan "fiscal policy"
* Loans to European banks cheaper than those to U.S. banks
* Lacker, seen as inflation hawk, to vote on FOMC in 2012
By David Lawder and Pedro Dacosta
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 A senior Federal Reserve
official said on Wednesday he dissented against the Fed's move
to boost dollar liquidity for banks because it amounted to
fiscal policy and would effectively loan money to European
institutions at cheaper rates than to banks at home.
Jeffrey Lacker, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of
Richmond, said the joint action with other major central banks
to ease strains from Europe's debt crisis would cut the
interest rate for dollar swap lines to below the Fed's own
discount rate -- a move he opposed.
The swap lines are intended to ensure banks outside the
United States have ready access to dollars, which have become
more difficult for banks in Europe to obtain in the market as
investor concerns about the euro zone debt crisis have grown.
Lacker, who does not have a regular vote this year on the
Fed's policy panel, was called in to vote on the matter in
place of Philadelphia Fed President Charles Plosser, who was
unable to make the Monday videoconference at which the decision
was made.
"I dissented on the vote because I opposed the temporary
swap arrangements to support Federal Reserve lending in foreign
currencies," Lacker said in an emailed statement.
"Such lending amounts to fiscal policy, which I believe is
the responsibility of the U.S. Treasury. The Federal Reserve
has provided and can continue to provide sufficient dollar
liquidity through purchases of U.S. Treasury securities," he
said.
Lacker will rotate into a voting seat on the policy-setting
Federal Open Market Committee next year. Both he and Plosser
are widely seen as inflation hawks, and have been skeptical of
some of the extraordinary measures taken by the U.S. central
bank in response to the financial crisis and recession of
2007-2009.
The Fed agreed to lower the rate on its dollar swap lines
with the European Central Bank and counterparts in Japan,
Canada, Britain and Switzerland by 50 basis points to a rate
currently around 0.6 percent -- lower than the 0.75 percent the
Fed charges on emergency discount rate loans to U.S.
institutions..
Some analysts believe the Fed may have to reduce its
discount rate in line as well, particularly if the crisis
worsens and starts to impact U.S. institutions.
The Fed said in a statement announcing the action it does
not currently see funding strains for U.S. banks, but added
that it had tools to provide liquidity domestically if needed.
"We read (this) as saying a cut in the discount rate is not
imminent, but would readily be forthcoming if U.S. banks began
to face funding difficulties as well," J.P. Morgan analyst
Michael Feroli said in a research report.