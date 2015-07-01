BRIEF-Moody's says capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
* Moody's - capital shortfall for Vietnam banks remains key credit burden
WASHINGTON, July 1 Credit officers at major banks in the United States feel that liquidity in markets for Treasury bonds and other fixed-income securities has deteriorated in recent years, according to a new Federal Reserve survey about conditions in a key part of the financial system.
The Fed's quarterly survey of senior officials involved in providing credit for securities, derivatives and other financial products found broad agreement that market liquidity had declined over the last five years - with a third of the respondents saying conditions had fallen off "considerably."
"Over four-fifths of respondents indicated that current liquidity and market functioning in secondary markets for nominal Treasury securities had deteriorated relative to the second quarter of 2010," the Fed survey found. Respondents cited the impact of new regulations and changes in banks' risk management strategies as having made them less willing to finance securities transactions or perform "market making" functions, according to the survey released on Wednesday.
The potential decline in market liquidity has emerged as a central discussion at the Fed and among investors, with some analysts and companies worried that the inability to quickly buy and sell large amounts of Treasury bonds at reasonable prices could lead to increased financial instability.
(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Andrea Ricci)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: China Life Insurance Regulation Progressing https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/897021 HONG KONG, May 07 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年4月21日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1022731">Fitch: Protection Sellers Benefitting from Chinese Insurance Regs 惠誉评级在最新一份报告中称，在近期中国寿险监管规定的进展中，销售保障型产品的保险公司受益最大。 惠誉认为，2017年寿险市场总体保费增长将会放缓，因为新的监管规定限制中短存续期产品的销售。监管规定促使保险公司改善其产品期限结构，主要销售中短存续期产品的保险 公司将面临保费收入大幅下降和潜