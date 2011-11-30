WASHINGTON Nov 30 Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Jeffrey Lacker said on Wednesday he dissented against the Fed's decision to boost dollar liquidity through enhanced swap arrangements with other central banks because this was effectively a fiscal policy move.

"I dissented on the vote because I opposed the temporary swap arrangements to support Federal Reserve lending in foreign currencies," Lacker said in an emailed statement.

"Such lending amounts to fiscal policy, which I believe is the responsibility of the U.S. Treasury. The Federal Reserve has provided and can continue to provide sufficient dollar liquidity through purchases of U.S. Treasury securities," he said.

Lacker, who participated in the Federal Open Market Committee conference call on the matter as an alternate voting member, also said he opposed lowering the interest rate on swap arrangements to below the primary credit rate at which the Fed lends to banks.