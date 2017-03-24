(Corrects last paragraph to change company name and stock
symbol to KeyCorp from Key Corp)
WASHINGTON, March 24 Northern Trust Corp
had shortcomings in its 'living will' plans and will
have until year-end to update its plan on how to unwind in
bankruptcy, U.S. regulators said on Friday as they granted a
similar extension to four foreign banks.
Barclays PLC, Credit Suisse, Deutsche
Bank AG and UBS AG were given a one-year
extension to satisfy regulators on their 'living wills' with
that paperwork due in July 2018, according to the Federal
Reserve.
The Fed and Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation issued
guidance to those four firms "to help them improve their
resolution plans and to reflect the significant restructuring
that they have undertaken to form intermediate holding
companies."
Fifteen of the 16 other domestic firms reviewed under this
part of the 'living will' exams passed, the regulators said.
Those domestic banks are American Express, Ally
Financial Inc, BB&T Corp, Capital One Financial
Corp, Comerica Inc, Discover Financial Services
, Fifth Third Bancorp, Huntington Bancshares Inc
, KeyCorp, M&T Bank Corp, Regions
Finanical Corp, Sun Trust Banks Inc, The PNC
Financial Services Group Inc, U.S. Bancorp and
Zions Financial Bankcorp
