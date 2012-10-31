* Quarterly Fed survey shows stronger demand for property,
auto loans
* Some banks report easier standards for business lending
* Greater competition between banks cited in business
lending
By Alister Bull
WASHINGTON, Oct 31 The U.S. Federal Reserve said
on Wednesday that some banks kept easing standards for lending
to businesses and consumers in the last three months, while a
number reported better borrower appetite for real estate and
auto loans.
"Significant fractions of banks reported a strengthening of
demand for commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages,
and auto loans, on balance," the Fed said in its October survey
of senior loan officers. "Demand for most other types of loans
was about unchanged."
The U.S. central bank has cut interest rates almost to zero
and last month announced a third round of quantitative easing in
which it would buy $40 billion a month in mortgages to further
drive down borrowing costs and combat unemployment.
Analysts said the numbers looked consistent with other data
signaling an improvement in consumption and the housing market.
"A net 44 percent of banks reported stronger demand for
commercial real estate loans...which is the strongest quarterly
figure of the recovery to date and one of the strongest on
record back to 1995," JPMorgan analysts wrote in a client note.
However, they were more guarded about the survey's
indication of an improved climate for business spending, which
has not been reflected in recent data showing lower business
investment in the third quarter, when the economy's 2.0 percent
annual GDP growth pace was driven by household consumption.
However, the Fed said easier lending standards for
commercial and industrial loans were more widespread than in the
July survey, and the biggest reason given was increased
competition for business.
"Of the respondents that reported having eased either
standards or terms over the past three months, almost all cited
more aggressive competition from other banks or nonbank lenders
as an important reason for doing so," the Fed said.
U.S. officials have been frustrated by the slow pace of the
economic recovery. While growth accelerated to a 2 percent
annual rate in the third quarter, that did not significantly
lower unemployment levels that were 7.8 percent in September.
Some analysts say scarcity of credit, particularly for small
companies wanting to expand, can explain the tepid recovery.
Others blame a lack of demand and credit-worthy borrowers.
"The lack of pick-up in demand for commercial and industrial
loans is a reflection of a reluctance to hire amid heightened
business uncertainty," said Nomura economist Ellen Zentner.
The quarterly poll of 68 domestic U.S. banks and 23 branches
and affiliates of foreign firms, also examined lending to
European banks and found that loan standards for these entities
had continued to tighten.
A prolonged European sovereign debt crisis has increased
concerns about the credit quality of European lenders as the
result of steep losses on government bonds issued by some
euro-zone members, including Greece, Ireland, Portugal, Spain
and Italy.
U.S. banks, fearing contagion, have taken extra care to
control their exposure to European loan counterparties as a
result, although the Fed said the trend might be softening.
"The fractions of respondents indicating that they had
tightened standards declined significantly between the July and
October surveys, on net," the Fed said.
Also, a small majority of the domestic U.S. banks who vie
directly with foreign rivals for customers said they had seen
less competition from this source over the last three months,
and some said that this had helped them boost their business.