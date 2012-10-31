WASHINGTON Oct 31 The U.S. Federal Reserve said
on Wednesday that some banks continued to ease lending standards
for businesses and consumers, while a number reported improved
borrower appetite for real estate and auto loans in the last
three months.
"Significant fractions of banks reported a strengthening of
demand for commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages,
and auto loans, on balance," the Fed said in its October survey
of senior loan officers. "Demand for most other types of loans
was about unchanged."
The quarterly poll of 68 domestic U.S. banks and 23 branches
and affiliates of foreign firms, also examined lending to
European banks and found that loan standards for these entities
had continued to tighten.
The U.S. central bank has cut interest rates almost to zero
and last month announced a third round of so-called quantitative
easing to further drive down borrowing costs in the hope of
encouraging businesses to invest and hire more U.S. workers.