WASHINGTON Nov 4 Banks have eased lending
standards for U.S. commercial loans and residential mortgages in
the last three months, the Federal Reserve said on Monday, but
they have not witnessed an increase in demand for borrowing.
"Domestic banks, on balance, reported having eased their
lending standards and having experienced little change in loan
demand, on average, over the past three months," the Fed said in
its October quarterly senior loan officers survey.
The poll covered 73 domestic banks, including 37 large
lenders with assets of more than $20 billion, as well as 22 U.S.
branches of foreign firms.
The U.S. central bank's survey also asked whether a sharp
climb in home loan rates over the summer had resulted in any
changes. The Fed found that, on net, demand had weakened for
home mortgages, while most banks reported a drop in mortgage
refinancing activity.