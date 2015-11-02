WASHINGTON Nov 2 Banks lowered lending
standards for U.S. mortgages in the third quarter and a modest
share of them made it easier for households to get credit card
and auto loans, according to a survey of loan officers released
on Monday by the Federal Reserve.
The U.S. central bank said the easing of standards for
mortgages applied to loans that qualified to be guaranteed by
state-run mortgage finance firms as well as for those that met
government standards on borrowers' ability to pay.
The Fed survey covered the third quarter of 2015, and
included the responses of 69 domestic banks and 23 U.S. branches
and agencies of foreign banks.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)