WASHINGTON Aug 3 Banks eased lending standards
for U.S. mortgages in the second quarter, particularly for loans
too big to be guaranteed by U.S. taxpayer-controlled financial
firms, according to a survey of loan officers conducted by the
Federal Reserve.
"Modest net fractions of banks indicated that they had
eased underwriting standards on residential mortgages," The Fed
said in a report released on Monday.
It said the easing had happened across lending loan types
"with the exception of government-insured and subprime
categories."
Banks especially eased standards for "jumbo" mortgages that
meet so-called qualified mortgage rules. That means they comply
with ability-to-repay standards but are too large to be backed
by state-sponsored mortgage firms.
The Fed survey covered the second quarter of 2015, and
included the responses of 71 domestic banks and 23 U.S. branches
and agencies of foreign banks.
The U.S. mortgage market bears some of the more enduring
scars of the 2007-09 recession. According to the Fed survey,
banks said standards for residential real estate loans, as well
as for consumer loans for subprime borrowers, were "at least
somewhat tighter" than has been normal over the long run.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish)