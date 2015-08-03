WASHINGTON Aug 3 Banks eased lending standards for U.S. mortgages in the second quarter, particularly for loans too big to be guaranteed by U.S. taxpayer-controlled financial firms, according to a survey of loan officers conducted by the Federal Reserve.

"Modest net fractions of banks indicated that they had eased underwriting standards on residential mortgages," The Fed said in a report released on Monday.

It said the easing had happened across lending loan types "with the exception of government-insured and subprime categories."

Banks especially eased standards for "jumbo" mortgages that meet so-called qualified mortgage rules. That means they comply with ability-to-repay standards but are too large to be backed by state-sponsored mortgage firms.

The Fed survey covered the second quarter of 2015, and included the responses of 71 domestic banks and 23 U.S. branches and agencies of foreign banks.

The U.S. mortgage market bears some of the more enduring scars of the 2007-09 recession. According to the Fed survey, banks said standards for residential real estate loans, as well as for consumer loans for subprime borrowers, were "at least somewhat tighter" than has been normal over the long run. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by James Dalgleish)