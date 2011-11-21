* If Fed acts, communications step preferable-Lockhart
* Fed could improve clarity of policy message
* Lockhart - Fed should set high bar for any further
easing
By Luciana Lopez
SAO PAULO, Nov 21 A top Federal Reserve
official said on Monday that given recent improvements in the
U.S. economy, any further central bank actions to boost growth
should be through clearer communications about policy, rather
than expanded bond buying.
"In light of the somewhat better performance of the
economy, notwithstanding the slow pace of reduction of
unemployment... if we're looking at options, I would prefer
communications," Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart told
reporters after a speech to business students.
The U.S. central bank cut benchmark borrowing costs to near
zero almost three years ago and has bought $2.3 trillion in
bonds to spur economic activity.
More recently, it has shifted its portfolio to hold more
longer-term bonds to lower mortgage interest rates and has
announced it is unlikely to raise rates before the middle of
2013, a proclamation aimed at reassuring markets it won't budge
from easy money policies at the first sign the recovery has
gotten stronger.
Many in financial markets believe that a persistently high
unemployment rate will prompt the Fed to take further steps to
boost growth next year.
Lockhart repeated his view that the Fed should set a high
bar for any further bond buying, also referred to as
quantitative easing.
"For me the conditions that would make another round of
quantitative easing would be entering clear recessionary
conditions, the worsening of the unemployment rate and the
conceivable prospect of deflation," he said.
However, the Fed could provide more clarity to the public
about where policy is likely to go and how it might respond to
various conditions, Lockhart said.
"Short of another round of large-scale asset purchases,
there are various ways we could try to communicate with the
broad public and markets," he said in response to questions
after his speech.
"I certainly think it's conceivable that we could improve
our communications," he said.
Lockhart will be a voter on the Fed's policy-setting panel
in 2012.
The economy, while not terribly strong, has exceeded recent
expectations and could log a growth rate above 3 percent in the
last three months of the year, he said.
"Given that the United States is an advanced economy... the
growth rate is respectable," Lockhart said.
Reports over the last two months, including about retail
sales, consumer confidence, and exports, have been encouraging,
he said.
