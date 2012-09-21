ATLANTA, Sept 21 Next year's economy will be an improvement over this year's, a top Federal Reserve official who supported the U.S. central bank's latest round of easing said on Friday.

Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said that corporate earnings will be worth watching, as results could reflect some gains from belt-tightening. He added that he is not necessarily worried about another round of big company layoffs.

The Fed last week launched a new round of monetary easing promising to buy $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities a month and not stop buying assets until there is a substantial improvement in the labor market.