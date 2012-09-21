ATLANTA, Sept 21 Next year's economy will be an
improvement over this year's, a top Federal Reserve official who
supported the U.S. central bank's latest round of easing said on
Friday.
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said that corporate
earnings will be worth watching, as results could reflect some
gains from belt-tightening. He added that he is not necessarily
worried about another round of big company layoffs.
The Fed last week launched a new round of monetary easing
promising to buy $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities a
month and not stop buying assets until there is a substantial
improvement in the labor market.