WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 16 Atlanta Federal
Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday he does
not think the U.S. central bank needs to wait until all aspects
of labor market slack are absorbed before beginning to raise
interest rates.
"There are people who have dropped out. They are part of a
shadow labor force. I would like to see that absorbed," Lockhart
said following a speech to a business group in West Palm Beach,
Florida.
But he said the central bank may be able to start hiking
rates with only assurances of future progress for both
employment and the Fed's inflation goal.
