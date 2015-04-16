WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 16 Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Dennis Lockhart said on Thursday he does not think the U.S. central bank needs to wait until all aspects of labor market slack are absorbed before beginning to raise interest rates.

"There are people who have dropped out. They are part of a shadow labor force. I would like to see that absorbed," Lockhart said following a speech to a business group in West Palm Beach, Florida.

But he said the central bank may be able to start hiking rates with only assurances of future progress for both employment and the Fed's inflation goal. (Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Paul Simao)