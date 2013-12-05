BRIEF-Wilton Resources proposes warrant extension
* Wilton Resources Inc - corporation intends to extend term of warrants from April 6, 2017 to June 6, 2017
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla Dec 5 U.S. economic growth was strong in the third quarter but it "doesn't make a trend" and doesn't suggest the United States has had a breakout in growth, a top U.S. central banker said on Thursday.
A fresh reading on Thursday showed gross domestic product grew at a 3.6 percent annual pace in the latest quarter, up from a previous reading of 2.8 percent and the biggest jump since the beginning of last year.
"The strong third quarter doesn't make a trend and ... doesn't drive me to the conclusion that we've had a breakout in terms of growth," said Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart, citing "pretty low" ongoing estimates for fourth-quarter growth.
"I am not prepared to interpret the revised third-quarter number as an indication that the economy is on a much stronger track - I think we're still on that relatively moderate growth track."
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
NEW YORK, March 27 Bill Gross has reached a roughly $81 million settlement of his lawsuit against Pacific Investment Management Co, ending a bitter 2-1/2-year drama over the departure of the star bond investor from one of the world's biggest money managers.